Acute Angle Cloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $2.07 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

