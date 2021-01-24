Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $153,030.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,596.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.59 or 0.04231397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00434824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.36 or 0.01349447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00528476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00413160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023439 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.