Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Financial Contrast

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Adamas Pharmaceuticals -89.12% N/A -43.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adamas Pharmaceuticals $54.64 million 2.46 -$105.19 million ($3.80) -1.24

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $43.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.38%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ORIC Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors. The company's second product candidate is ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. It is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

