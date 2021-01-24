Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

