adbank Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $589,897.02 and approximately $76,674.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

adbank Token Profile

adbank is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

