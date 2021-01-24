AdEx Network Hits Market Cap of $49.02 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $49.02 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,590,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,448,304 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

