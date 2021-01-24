AdEx Network Reaches Market Cap of $51.16 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $51.16 million and $10.62 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,582,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,440,292 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars.

