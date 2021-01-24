adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €270.56 ($318.30).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

ETR:ADS opened at €278.00 ($327.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €289.39 and its 200-day moving average is €271.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52 week high of €316.15 ($371.94). The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.29.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

