Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

AMIGY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

