ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 14.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 226.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 241,280 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ADT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.