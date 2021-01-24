adToken Market Cap Tops $173,034.74 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One adToken token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $173,034.74 and approximately $1,077.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adToken has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

ADT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

