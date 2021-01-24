Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADYEN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Adyen Company Profile

