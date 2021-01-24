aelf (ELF) Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $83.88 million and $30.60 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00076924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00827512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.95 or 0.04463406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018153 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

