Aeon (AEON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,265.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.00427025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

