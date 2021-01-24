Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.11 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aergo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Aergo Profile

AERGO is a token. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.