Aeron Hits Market Cap of $116,899.02 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $116,899.02 and approximately $73,320.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00801930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.37 or 0.04566239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.