Aeron Tops One Day Volume of $77,355.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Aeron has a total market cap of $114,192.29 and $77,355.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.00736601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.38 or 0.04361780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

