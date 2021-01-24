Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AEOXF. AlphaValue cut shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

AEOXF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.