AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 44.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $133.25 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $139.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.