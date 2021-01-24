Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0770 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and $9.09 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,650,047 coins and its circulating supply is 329,829,104 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

