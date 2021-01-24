Agrello (DLT) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Agrello has a market cap of $4.96 million and $376,429.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.59 or 0.04475928 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,942,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.