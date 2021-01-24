AidCoin Price Up 60.9% Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $361,839.09 and $31.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.