AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $149,349.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $149,349.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

