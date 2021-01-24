Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Hits $38.59 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Aion has a market cap of $38.59 million and $9.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.89 or 0.99738698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00331971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.00700578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00157457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002064 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00030215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

