Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.01. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$49.00.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

