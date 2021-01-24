Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.20.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,524,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.60. 791,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.27. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

