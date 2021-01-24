Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0117

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $50,055.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

