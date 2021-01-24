Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.08 ($114.22).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

EPA:AIR traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €88.83 ($104.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,500,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.74. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

