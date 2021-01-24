AirSwap Hits Market Cap of $22.12 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. AirSwap has a market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

