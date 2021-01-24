Akash Network Market Cap Hits $57.17 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $57.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00005214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 117,979,049 coins and its circulating supply is 32,890,621 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

