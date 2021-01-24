Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several analysts have commented on AGI shares. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,710. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

