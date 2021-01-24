Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.34 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $840,871.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00082925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

