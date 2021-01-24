Aleph.im Market Capitalization Reaches $13.81 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,319,573 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars.

