Algorand Market Cap Reaches $704.93 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $704.93 million and $190.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.01054244 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,076,625 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

