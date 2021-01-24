Alias (ALIAS) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 67.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Alias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded down 71.6% against the dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $379,723.71 and $168.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00117565 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011061 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.