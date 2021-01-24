Alias Hits Market Cap of $521,028.19 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Alias has a total market cap of $521,028.19 and $1.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alias has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00036835 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010369 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.