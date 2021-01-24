Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $267.86. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

