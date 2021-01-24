ALL BEST ICO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 68.3% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $21,721.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.59 or 0.04475928 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017945 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.