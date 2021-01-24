All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $78,925.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Profile

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

