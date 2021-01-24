Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

ALLK stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 285,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

