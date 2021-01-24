Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 1,205,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,055. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

