AllSafe Market Capitalization Tops $286,135.10 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $286,135.10 and approximately $534.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037210 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

