Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Hits $143.95 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 113.6% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $186.93 million and $143.95 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00127063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038490 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

