Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 9.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,845.50.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

