Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

