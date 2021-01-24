Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,845.50.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

