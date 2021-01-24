Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 497.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

