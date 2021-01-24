Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is White Pine Investment CO’s 5th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,624.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

