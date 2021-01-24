Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post sales of $5.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $5.68 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $18.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $19.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.32 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $30.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.