ALQO (XLQ) Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. ALQO has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $466.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALQO has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001203 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

